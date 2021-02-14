Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 17th (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies’ (NASDAQ:GRCL) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 17th. Gracell Biotechnologies had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $209,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL opened at $28.94 on Friday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $33.70.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC007F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-NHL.

