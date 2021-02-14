Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,429 LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 205,541 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 901,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3,392.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $12.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.89.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

