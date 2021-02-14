Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $105,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of MS opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

