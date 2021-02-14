Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $113,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

