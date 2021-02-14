Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $75,000 Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 90.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.50 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

