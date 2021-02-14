Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $2,105,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $145.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

