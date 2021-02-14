Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $119,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $47.16 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

