Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Aptiv by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NYSE APTV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.30. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $156.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

