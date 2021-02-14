Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Down 59.6% in January

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the January 14th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ETCG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.35. 396,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,135. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68.

