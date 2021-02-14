Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$36.50 at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s previous close.

GWO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

TSE:GWO opened at C$31.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.25. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$18.88 and a twelve month high of C$34.70. The stock has a market cap of C$28.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal purchased 23,100 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at C$528,345.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

