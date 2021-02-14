Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Sells $27,950.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GDOT opened at $54.42 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.