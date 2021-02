Green Reit (LON:GRN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $1.84. Green Reit shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,922,500 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £12.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

About Green Reit (LON:GRN)

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Green Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.