GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.52, but opened at $31.75. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. GreenPower Motor shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 8,886 shares changing hands.

GP has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.74 million and a P/E ratio of -237.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

