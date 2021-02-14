GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 39,843 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 362.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAF. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,330,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 39.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 174,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.01 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.