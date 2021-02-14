GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 7,154 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

