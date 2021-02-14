GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

