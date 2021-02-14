GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 997,954 shares of company stock worth $47,751,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

