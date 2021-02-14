GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $536,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,806,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 391,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,973 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

