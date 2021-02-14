GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $245.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.43. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.