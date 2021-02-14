GUD Holdings Limited (GUD.AX) (GUD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on March 5th

GUD Holdings Limited (GUD.AX) (ASX:GUD) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, and France. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

