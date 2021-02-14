Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. 28,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,287. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

