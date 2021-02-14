Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Up 87.1% in January

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, an increase of 87.1% from the January 14th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS GULTU remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 153,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

