GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post $145.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.54 million and the lowest is $137.10 million. GW Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $109.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $523.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.08 million to $528.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $714.75 million, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.38 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $217.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $404,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,366,476 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.