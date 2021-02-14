H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $41.80 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

