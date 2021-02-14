Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $208.79

Shares of Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) (LON:HAN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.79 and traded as low as $202.60. Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L) shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 7,085 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Hansa Trust Plc (HAN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

