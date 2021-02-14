HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.51 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.51 million and $14.80 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00003384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00272138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00103894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00186520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059399 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io.

