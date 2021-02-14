Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 167 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,422 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $361.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $361.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.