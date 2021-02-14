Haverford Trust Co. Buys 9,162 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,322,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $174,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Comcast by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 231,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

