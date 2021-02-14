Haverford Trust Co. Has $10.17 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

