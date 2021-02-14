Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 2,827 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $90,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $352.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.60. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

