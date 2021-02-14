Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.