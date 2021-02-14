Haverford Trust Co. Sells 1,412 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $104,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $253.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $254.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.40.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

