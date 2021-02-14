Haverford Trust Co. Sells 4,504 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $130,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 280,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,137,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70.

