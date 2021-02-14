Head-To-Head Comparison: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) versus CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and CIIG Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% CIIG Merger N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and CIIG Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.79 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -9.04 CIIG Merger N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A

CIIG Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of CIIG Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and CIIG Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 CIIG Merger 0 0 1 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 91.04%. CIIG Merger has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than CIIG Merger.

Summary

CIIG Merger beats AgroFresh Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CIIG Merger Company Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

