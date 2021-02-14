Head-To-Head Contrast: LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) & Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 4 3 0 2.43 Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 8 0 3.00

LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential downside of 27.43%. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Volatility & Risk

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics Modulation Technologies has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 15.41% 12.32% 8.45% Axonics Modulation Technologies -76.62% -28.05% -23.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 8.53 $17.93 million $0.88 55.85 Axonics Modulation Technologies $13.82 million 157.10 -$79.93 million ($2.80) -19.48

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes, which cut valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and surgical glue. The company markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

