Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce $423.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $449.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCSG. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2,180.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. 591,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

