Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 51,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,180.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.