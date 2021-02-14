Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.00. 3,025,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

