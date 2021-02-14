HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.08 ($62.45).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €51.60 ($60.71) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

