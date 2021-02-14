Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Herc by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herc by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,353. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

