Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Herman Miller has decreased its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

