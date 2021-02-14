Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 595 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services accounts for about 22.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $75,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

