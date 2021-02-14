Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.