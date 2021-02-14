Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 179,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

R stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

