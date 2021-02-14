Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NKE opened at $142.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

