Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,435,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.13 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

