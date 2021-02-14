Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 165 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Synopsys by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Synopsys by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $292.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.78. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

