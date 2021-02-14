Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

