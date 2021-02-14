Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Holdings Increased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of HGV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,463. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

