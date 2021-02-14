Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFBL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFBL traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

